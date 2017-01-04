Adair County Board of Supervisors elect new Board Chair & Vice Chair

News

The Adair County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday morning in Greenfield, and elected Steve Shelley as their Board Chair. They also elected Jodie Hoadley as Vice-Chair.

In other business, the Board held a Public Hearing on a Fiscal Year 2017 Budget Amendment, during which Auditor Mindy Schaefer said there were no objections. One part of the amendment pertained to County Engineer Nick Kauffman and the Adair County Secondary Roads Department.

The Board approved a Resolution amending the budget as stated, along with a related Appropriations Resolution. And, Schaefer said the Board talked about salary increases for elected officials, but ended-up tabling action on the matter until later this week.

The Adair County Board of Supervisors passed the 2017 Master Matrix Resolution, as it pertains to the construction of new livestock confinement facilities.