Accident at a Harlan car wash causes $6,000 damage

News

The Harlan Police Department says no injuries were reported, but two vehicles sustained a total of $6,000 in damage, following a collision at a car wash. The accident happened on Dec. 27th, while a vehicle driven by Richard Ranney, of Harlan, was in the Ultra No Touch Car Wash. The driver of a vehicle in line behind Ranney, Milton Barry, of Harlan, accidentally stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake. His 2016 Buick ran into the rear of Ranney’s 2014 Chevy, pushing the Chevy through the car wash.

And, there were no injuries on January 3rd, when a 1998 Lexus driven by Kristine Gross, of Harlan, backed out of a driveway in the 1400 block of 12th Street, and struck a 2006 Pontiac that was traveling south on 12th Street. The driver of the other vehicle was identified as Dakoda Ball, of Harlan. Damage from the mishap amounted to $1,500 altogether.