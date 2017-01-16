A-P Iowa Boys High School Basketball Poll (1/16/17)
January 16th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
|The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
|1. Iowa City, West (6)
|8-1
|101
|1
|2. Sioux City, East (4)
|10-0
|98
|3
|3. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (1)
|8-1
|94
|2
|4. Dubuque, Senior
|9-1
|80
|5
|5. Waukee
|9-2
|57
|7
|6. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
|8-1
|47
|4
|7. Valley, West Des Moines
|9-3
|43
|8
|8. Bettendorf
|9-2
|39
|9
|9. Cedar Falls
|7-3
|29
|6
|10. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines
|8-1
|5
|NR
Others receiving votes: Lewis Central 4. Des Moines, Hoover 4. North Scott, Eldridge 3. Ames 1.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Waverly-Shell Rock (10)
|12-0
|109
|1
|2. Pella (1)
|10-1
|95
|3
|3. West Delaware, Manchester
|11-0
|93
|4
|4. Mount Pleasant
|10-1
|68
|6
|5. Dallas Center-Grimes
|9-2
|53
|2
|6. Mount Vernon
|8-2
|48
|7
|7. Assumption, Davenport
|7-4
|35
|9
|8. Charles City
|9-1
|33
|8
|9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|8-4
|22
|NR
|(tie)Spirit Lake
|9-2
|22
|5
Others receiving votes: Xavier, Cedar Rapids 13. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 6. Oskaloosa 4. Forest City 2. Le Mars 2.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Western Christian, Hull(5)
|10-1
|103
|T1
|(tie)Pella Christian (6)
|10-1
|103
|T1
|3. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll
|9-1
|77
|T3
|4. Cascade,Western Dubuque
|11-0
|74
|5
|5. Van Meter
|11-0
|46
|7
|6. Sheldon
|11-1
|44
|10
|7. Camanche
|12-1
|43
|9
|8. Osage
|12-0
|42
|8
|9. Jesup
|11-1
|17
|NR
|10. South Hamilton, Jewell
|9-1
|12
|6
Others receiving votes: Hinton 10. Des Moines Christian 7. Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 6. Northeast, Goose Lake 6. Rock Valley 6. West Lyon, Inwood 4. Sioux Center 2. West Burlington 2. Dike-New Hartford 1.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. North Linn, Troy Mills (10)
|11-0
|109
|1
|2. New London
|11-0
|91
|3
|3. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (1)
|8-1
|83
|2
|4. St. Mary’s, Remsen
|10-0
|70
|5
|5. Grand View Christian
|11-1
|57
|7
|6. Ar-We-Va, Westside
|13-0
|55
|6
|7. Lynnville-Sully
|12-1
|40
|8
|8. Murray
|12-0
|32
|9
|9. West Fork, Sheffield
|9-2
|17
|NR
|10. Don Bosco, Gilbertville
|11-1
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Montezuma 9. Siouxland Community Christian 8. West Hancock, Britt 6. St. Albert, Council Bluffs 6. Boyden-Hull 5. George-Little Rock 2. Lone Tree 1. Stanton 1.