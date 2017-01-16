511ia.org road report (5:55-a.m., 1/16/17)

Weather

Roads around western Iowa are reported to be partially covered with slush, and bridges are icy, early this (Monday) morning. That’s according to the Iowa DOT’s 511ia.org website. Sidewalks and parking lots are icy to slushy. Be especially careful on untreated surfaces. When driving slow down, and allow yourself plenty of space between your vehicle and the one in front of you. Intersections and untreated streets may be slippery, so allow plenty of stopping distance.