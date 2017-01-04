4 arrests reported in Harlan

News

Officials with the Harlan Police Department have released a report on their most recent arrests. Authorities said that on Dec. 28th, 40-year old Phillip Pool, of Harlan, was arrested after police were called to a disturbance in the 1000 block of Dye Street. Pool was taken to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with assault, for allegedly assaulting Ryan Holm, of Harlan.

Last Saturday, Harlan Police arrested 32-year old Joseph Smith-Kidd and 29-year old Kimberly Kidd, both of Harlan, for Violation of a valid No Contact Order after they were seen together.

And, on Wednesday, 20-year old Gage Johnston, of Harlan, was taken into custody following a traffic stop. Johnston was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with Driving Under Suspension. He was also cited for failure to prove security against liability.