4 arrests in Creston; Generator stolen

News

The Creston Police Department reports four arrests over the past few days.Early Sunday morning, 31-year old Patricia McFail, of Creston, was arrested at the Law Enforcement Center on the charges of Driving While Suspended and Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drug or Device. She was released from the Union County Jail on a $1000 bond.

Saturday morning, 31-year old Joshua Coulter, of Creston, was arrested at Sumner/Mills on the charges of Public Intoxication. He was released from the Union County Jail on a $300 bond.

Friday night, 20-year old Destany Degonia, of Creston, was arrested on the 800 Block of W Adams on the charges of Interference of Official Acts, and Accessory After the Fact. Degonia was released from the Union County Jail on a $2000 bond.

Friday afternoon, 38-year old Erik Witt, of Ellston, was arrested at the Union County Law Enforcement Center on a Union County Warrant for the charge of Possession of Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense. He was released from the Union County Jail on a $1000.

Creston said also, a resident in the 500 block of S. Chestnut Street, in Creston, reported Sunday afternoon, that someone stole a generator out of a

customers vehicle that was parked on their property sometime between 1-a.m. and

1:15-a.m., Sunday. The loss was estimated at $2000.