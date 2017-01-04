4 arrested on drug charges this week in Cass County

News

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports four people were arrested recently, on drug-related offenses. On Tuesday, Deputies arrested 32-year old Daniel Eugene Long, Sr., of Atlantic, on one Atlantic P-D warrant for Theft 3rd Degree, Sheriff’s Office warrants for Felony Possession Meth/3rd or Subsequent Offense, and Interference with Official Acts (Simple). Long, Sr. was also arrested on a District Court warrant for Failure to Appear. He was booked at the Cass County Jail and remains held on $12,300 bond.

26-year old Shari Lavon Lowe, of Lorimor, was arrested Tuesday on Cass County Sheriff’s Office warrants for Felony Possession Meth/3rd or Subsequent, and Interference with Official Acts (Simple). Lowe was taken to the Cass County Jail where she remains held on $5,300 bond.

On Monday, Cass County Deputies arrested 27-year old Joshua Lee Jones, of Creston, on a charge of Possession of Marijuana/2nd Offense, and 34-year old John Jacob Garcia, of Afton, on a charge of Possession of Marijuana/3rd or Subsequent Offense. Both men were taken to the Cass County Jail. Jones was released the following day on $1,000 bond; Garcia was released the following day on $2,000 bond.

Last Saturday, Cass County Deputies arrested 21-year old Bill Louis Stockwell, of Elk Horn, on a charge of OWI/2nd Offense. Stockwell was taken to the Cass County Jail and released on his own recognizance the following day. And, last Friday, 18-year old Drew Henry Miller, of Atlantic, was arrested on a District Court warrant for Failure to Appear. Miller was taken to the Cass County Jail and was later released following sentencing on the matter.