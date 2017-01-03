3 Atlantic Police Officers promoted Wed. night

News

Atlantic Mayor Dave Jones, Wednesday evening, administered the Oath of Office to three, current Atlantic Police Officers who have moved up in the ranks due a retirement and promotion of Dave Erickson to Chief of Police. The Oaths were administered to Sgt. Paul Wood, Officers Dustin Pieken and Devin Hogue during a regular meeting of the Atlantic City Council.

Sgt. Paul Wood, who has served the City for almost 13 years, was promoted to Lieutenant, to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Lt. Jon Parsons. Officer Dustin Pieken, who has served the City for nearly 10-years, was promoted to Sergeant, to fill the vacancy created by the promotion of Paul Wood. And, Officer Devin Hogue was promoted to Lieutenant, to fill the vacancy created by the promotion of Dave Erickson to Police Chief. Hogue has been an Atlantic Police Officer for almost 6-years.