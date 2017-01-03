3 arrests in Atlantic

News

The Atlantic Police Department says three people were arrested over the past week. On Sunday, 21-year old Morgan Hansen, of Omaha, was arrested for Theft in the 4th Degree (shoplifting) and Theft in the 5th Degree (shoplifting). Hansen was booked into the Cass County Jail. That same day, 19-year old Brandan Troyer, of Atlantic, was arrested for Simple Assault. Tryoer was cited into court, and released.

And, on Jan. 4th, 26-year old James Howard, of Atlantic, was arrested on Cass County warrants for a Pre-Trial release violation and Failure to Appear on a Providing False Information, charge. Howard was booked into the Cass County Jail.