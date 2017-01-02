2nd flu-related death reported in Iowa

News

While influenza spread in Iowa remains low, surveillance indicates activity is increasing and the number of flu-related deaths in Iowa now stands at two. The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) today (Tuesday) confirmed the influenza-related death of an elderly (81 years of age and older) Central Iowa male who had underlying health conditions. In addition, surveillance indicates all four of the flu viruses covered by the 2016/2017 vaccine are circulating in Iowa.

IDPH Medical Director, Dr. Patricia Quinlisk says “This year’s influenza vaccine appears to be a good match to the virus strains being seen in Iowa. With flu season potentially lasting at least another two months, it’s certainly not too late to get a flu vaccination.”

The flu is a respiratory illness caused by viruses. The flu comes on suddenly and may cause severe illness or even death in people such as the very young or very old, or those who have underlying health conditions. Symptoms may include fever, headache, tiredness, cough, sore throat, nasal congestion, and body aches. Illness typically lasts two to seven days, and often puts healthy people in bed for days.

Contact your health care provider or local health department to find out where the flu vaccine is available in your community or use the Flu Vaccine Finder at https://vaccinefinder.org.