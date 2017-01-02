2 die during eastern IA police chash and crash Friday night

News

A man who was fleeing from police in eastern Iowa late Friday night has died in a crash that also killed another motorist. The Iowa State Patrol reports 31-year old Troy C. Marvin, of Cedar Rapids, was driving a 2007 Chevy Silverado pickup being pursued by Tama Police, when the pickup t-boned the driver’s side door of a 2007 Chevy Impala at the intersection of 4th and Beautiful Street, in Tama.

After the impact, both vehicles left the road and struck a utility pole before rolling several times. The accident happened just before midnight. Neither Marvin nor the driver of the Impala, 25-year old Ian L. Halverson, of Tama, were wearing their seat belts. Both men died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.