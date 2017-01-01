1st baby of 2017 born at CCMH

News

Officials with the Cass County Memorial Hospital today (Friday), report the first baby of 2017 born at Cass County Memorial Hospital was Khaicyn Lee Bo Dean Benton, of Atlantic. He was born on New Year’s Day. The CCHS OB Department celebrates the first baby of the year with a gift of a special embroidered blanket, certificate, and a year’s supply of Pampers diapers.

In the photo, Khaicyn is shown with his mom, Kayleigh, and older brothers Kohldyn and Traevyn.