Cass County Supervisors asked to “step-back” and re-evaluate hiring processes

The Cass County Board of Supervisors were asked today (Wednesday), to step-back and re-evaluate the process by which County employees are hired. The request came from new Board member Steve Green, who expressed concerns that a recent job posting for an Information Technology (I-T) person was not advertised as widely as it should be, and the job description was inadequate. Green said County Attorney Dave Wiederstein agreed with his assessment of the situation.

He said the recent job posting wasn’t presented to the media or in the local papers. Board Chair Gaylord Schelling said he followed the rules he said, which indicated the job must at the least, be advertised online, and it was posted on the County’s website. Green said Iowa Code requires the position be posted in the same method Supervisor’s meetings and so on, are posted.

He said when the Department Heads met, they indicated a need for a G-I-S (Geographic Information System) person more than an I-T person. Green said the little advertising that was done, was for an I-T person, and it was pretty vague at that. He said there is a feeling of “expediency” in getting the job posted without considering what qualifications are needed, what the job will be, and who is required to be informed of the opening.

Board Secretary/Cass County Auditor Dale Sunderman agreed the Board was “probably deficient” in handling the matter.

And, Schelling acknowledged he was a bit hasty in getting the posting up, but he said he was trying to save the County money with regard to County’s current I-T provider.

In the end, the Board agreed to Green’s suggestion, and will re-post the job opening when more information has been gathered.