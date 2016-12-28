Woodbury County court’s exterior may need $2.1M in repairs

News

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) – Officials estimate that it could cost $2.1 million to repair the exterior of the Woodbury County courthouse. County supervisor Mark Monson told the Sioux City Journal that the exterior condition of the nearly century-old building is so dire that entire bricks can be pulled from the foundation in places.

Woodbury County building services department director Kenny Schmitz says the worst spots are higher up, typically from about the third to sixth floors on the eight-story building. He says the north side is the most weathered part of the building.

County supervisors say they want the building renovated for its 100th anniversary celebration in 2018, and that it might be necessary to borrow substantial funds in a capital improvement plan to pay for the repairs.