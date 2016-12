Winter Weather Advisory expanded

Weather

(Update 6:20-a.m.) THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXPANDED THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY TO AUDUBON AND GUTHRIE COUNTIES.

Monona-Harrison Pottawattamie & Shelby Counties: Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 1-p.m. today (Friday). Audubon-Guthrie-Sac-Crawford & Carroll Counties: Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6-p.m. today.

* TIMING…SNOW WILL CONTINUE THIS MORNING AND SLOWLY INTENSIFY

INTO MID MORNING. HEAVIEST SNOW WILL OCCUR LATE THIS MORNING

WITH THE SNOW ENDING BY LATE AFTERNOON.

* STORM TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…2 TO 5 INCHES.

* WINDS/VISIBILITY…SOUTH AT 15 TO 25 MPH AND GUSTY.

* VISIBILITIES WILL BE REDUCED AT TIMES TO LESS THAN ONE HALF

MILE IN SNOW. SOME PATCHY BLOWING SNOW IS ALSO EXPECTED.

* IMPACTS…SLICK…SNOW-COVERED ROADS. REDUCED VISIBILITIES…

TRAVEL WITH CAUTION. REDUCE YOUR SPEED AND INCREASE THE

SPACING BETWEEN YOU AND THE VEHICLE AHEAD OF YOU. ALLOW ENOUGH

TIME FOR STOPPING IN SLICK CONDITIONS. HOLIDAY TRAVELERS

SHOULD REMAIN ALERT TO ROAD CONDITIONS BY CHECKING THE LATEST

ROAD REPORT PRIOR TO HEADING OUT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW

WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR SNOW

COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE

DRIVING.