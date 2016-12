Wind Advisory (Update) Expanded to additional Counties

Weather

CASS-ADAIR-AUDUBON-GUTHRIE-DALLAS-SAC-CRAWFORD-CARROLL COUNTIES: WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5-P.M. TODAY (12/29)

MONONA-HARRISON-SHELBY-POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTIES: WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM TODAY.

* WINDS…PERIODS OF NORTHWEST WINDS OF 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS

OF 40 TO 45 MPH THROUGH MID TO LATE AFTERNOON.

* IMPACTS…TRAVEL COULD BE HAZARDOUS. SUDDEN WIND GUSTS MAY CAUSE LOSS OF CONTROL…ESPECIALLY FOR LIGHT WEIGHT AND HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES OR TRAILERS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT WINDS OF 35 MPH ARE EXPECTED. WINDS

THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH

PROFILE VEHICLES. USE EXTRA CAUTION.