Wind Advisory for parts of the KJAN listening area today (12/29)

Weather

AREA COUNTIES: SAC-CRAWFORD-CARROLL…

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM UNTIL 5 PM TODAY (THURSDAY)

* WINDS…PERIODS OF NORTHWEST WINDS OF 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 40 TO 45 MPH BEGINNING LATER THIS MORNING AND INTO THE EARLY EVENING.

* IMPACTS…HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES…ESPECIALLY IN CROSS WINDS…WILL BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED THROUGH THE DAY. LOOSE OBJECTS MAY BLOW AROUND OR BECOME AIRBORNE RESULTING IN PROPERTY DAMAGE OR INJURY.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT WINDS OF 35 MPH ARE EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. USE EXTRA CAUTION.