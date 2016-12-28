WILMA EMBREE, 94, of Atlantic (Formerly of the Grant and Griswold Areas) (Svcs. 01/01/2017)

Obituaries

WILMA EMBREE, 94, of Atlantic (Formerly of the Grant and Griswold Areas) died Wednesday, December 28th at Atlantic Specialty Care. Celebration of Life Memorial Luncheon for WILMA EMBREE will be held Sunday, January 1st at 12:00pm at the Griswold Community Center. Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic has the arrangements.

A Private Committal will be held in the Grant Cemetery.

Online Condolences may be left at www.RolandFuneralService.com

Memorials can be directed to Grant United Methodist Church Women’s Society in care of Betty Shafer, PO Box 145, Grant, IA 50847.

WILMA EMBREE is survived by:

Husband: Stanley Embree of Atlantic.

Son: Joel (Nancy) Embree of Lexington, KY.

Daughter: Lorna (Jim) Albright of Atlantic.

4 Grandchildren

6 Great-Grandchildren