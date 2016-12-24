Villisca man arrested on assault charges Friday night

News

Police in Red Oak say a man who was reported to have been out of control in the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Room, was arrested Friday night on two counts of assault on a health care providers. 55-year old Danny Meyers Moody, of Villisca, was taken into custody at around 9:55-p.m., and was being held on $1,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail.

Authorities say Red Oak Police Officers were called to the E-R after Moody, who was a patient at the facility, became angry with staff at the hospital and allegedly kicked and struck a nurse in the arm and abdomen, and allegedly attempted to kick another nurse. Moody received the medical treatment he was at the hospital for, then arrested on the assault charges. None of the staff suffered any injuries that required treatment.