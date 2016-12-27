Vehicle vandalism in Harlan

News

Several thousand dollars in damage was done to vehicles in Harlan, over the weekend. Officials with the Harlan Police Department say someone apparently used a BB or pellet-type gun to break seven vehicle windows over the weekend at various locations in the community. The damage was estimated at $3,000 altogether.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to call the Harlan Police Department at 712-755-5151. Shelby County Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the incidents.