Vehicle vandalism in Harlan
December 27th, 2016 by Ric Hanson
Several thousand dollars in damage was done to vehicles in Harlan, over the weekend. Officials with the Harlan Police Department say someone apparently used a BB or pellet-type gun to break seven vehicle windows over the weekend at various locations in the community. The damage was estimated at $3,000 altogether.
Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to call the Harlan Police Department at 712-755-5151. Shelby County Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the incidents.