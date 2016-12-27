(Update) Odebolt woman died in Sac County crash Saturday morning

News

The Sac County Sheriff’s Office today (Tuesday), identified the victim who died in a head-on crash crash Saturday morning between a semi and a pickup truck. According to Sheriff Ken McClure, a passenger in the pickup, 65-year old Sharon Rohlf, of Odebolt, was killed in the crash. Her husband, 64-year old Gary Rohlf, of Odebolt and five other people were injured in the crash that happened in dense fog at around 8:24-a.m., about one and one-quarter miles west of Lake View, on Highway 175.

According to the report, a semi-tractor trailer driven by 24-year old Ivan Milosevic from Chicago, Illinois, was traveling west on Highway 175 when Milosevic tried to pass a westbound car driven by 77-year old Richard Daisy, of Lake City. The semi collided head-on with Rohlf’s pick-up that was traveling eastbound. A passenger car driven by 61-year old Jeanette Fertig, of Odebolt, then rear-ended the pickup.

Rohlf, Feritg, a passenger in Fertig’s vehicle, 73-year old Barbara Scott, of Odebolt, Milosevic and a passenger in his semi, 27-year old Kiwan AlDaloi of Allen, Texas, were transported to Loring Hospital in Sac City by Sac County Ambulances from Lake View and Sac City. Rohlf and Scott were subsequently transported to Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City for treatment of critical injuries. Fertig was treated at Loring Hospital. Milosevic and AlDaloi were treated and released. Daisy was not injured in the accident.

The accident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol, assisted by the Sac County Sheriff’s Office and Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement.