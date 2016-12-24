(Update) Harlan house fire caused by dehumidifier

News

(In an update to our earlier post and reports) Harlan Fire Chief Roger Bissen reports the Harlan Fire Department was dispatched to a Structure Fire at 1510 Erie Drive at around 5:25-p.m. The house was vacant, and upon arrival there was light smoke coming from the structure.

Bissen said the first engine crew on scene made entry and found no fire but smoke throughout the structure. At around 5:38-p.m., Westphalia Fire was dispatched to assist, and Medivac Ambulance was placed on standby. All crews were assisted at the scene Officers with the Harlan Police Department.

The Chief said the fire was caused by a dehumidifier in the basement, and the flames had also self extinguished prior to arrival of crews.