(Update) Citizen tips lead to the arrest of a youth in connection w/Bluffs BB-Pellet gun vandalism

Police in Council Bluffs said late Thursday night, that tips from citizens resulted in the arrest of a Council Bluffs youth who is allegedly connected to several incidents of vandalism perpetrated on homes and vehicles in the Council Bluffs area. The youth’s name was not released. The case remains under investigation by the Council Bluffs Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.

The investigation began when authorities received several reports of multiple windows being damaged on vehicles and homes. Authorities say it appears a BB/Pellet gun was used to cause the damage.

If you have any information regarding the incidents, please call crime stoppers at 712-328-7867 or the Criminal Investigations Division at 712-328-4728

Listed below are the dates, report times, and general locations of the damaged vehicles:

Date Time Location Description

12-20-16 23:36 400 Block of Grace St. 2 vehicles multiple windows

12-21-16 00:24 600 Block of Grace St. 1 vehicle multiple windows

12-21-16 04:12 400 Block of Voorhis St. 2 vehicles multiple windows

12-21-16 23:33 600 Block of Franklin Ave. 5 vehicles multiple windows

12-22-16 01:07 800 Block of Grace St. 1 vehicle multiple windows