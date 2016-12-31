Train in Iowa slices semitrailer carrying turkey

News

LE MARS, Iowa (AP) — A semitractor-trailer carrying raw turkey was sliced in half following a train collision in northwest Iowa. The Sioux City Journal reports the collision happened Friday afternoon on a road near a grocery store in downtown Le Mars. The driver of the semitrailer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Le Mars Fire Chief Dave Schipper says the empty 87-car Union Pacific train was traveling south when it struck the westbound semitractor-trailer. The vehicle was dragged about 100 feet before the train came to a stop.

The newspaper reports raw turkey packed in the semitrailer was pressed against the front of the train, scattering the meat across the area. The railroad pole that holds critical signal lights was also damaged.