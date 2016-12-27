THOMAS “TOM” MERRITT, 84, of Harlan (Svcs. 12/31/16)

Obituaries

THOMAS “TOM” MERRITT, 84, of Harlan, died Sat., Dec. 24th. Funeral services for “TOM” MERRITT will be held 10:30-a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31st, at the Burmeister-Johannsen Funeral Home, in Harlan.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday (12/30), from 2-until 8-p.m. Online condolences may be left at www.burmeisterjohannsen.com.

THOMAS “TOM” MERRITT is survived by:

His children – Curt Merritt, of Hornersville, MO; Lana Merritt & fiance’ John Heller, of Harlan, and Kevin Merritt, of San Antonio, TX.

His brother – Delbert (Shirley) Merritt, of Dysart (IA).

His sister – Alice Jo Ann (Tim) Scarbrough, of Clearwater, MN.

3 grandchildren, other relatives and friends.