Theft and vandalism reported in Creston

News

The Creston Police Department took reports about a theft and incident of vandalism, Wednesday. A resident told Police that sometime between 10-p.m. Saturday and 9:30-a.m. Wednesday, someone took a black 2010 R&W trailer from the 200 block of N. Cedar Street. The loss was estimated at $2,500.

And, a Creston resident living in the 200 block of N. Oak Street, said someone broke out a window in the rear of home. The incident, which happened at around 8:50-p.m., Wednesday, resulted in a loss of about $100.