Study: Risks of a heart attack rise between now & January 7th

The song lyric says this is “the most wonderful time of the year,” but the stress of the holiday season can also put you at greater risk for a life-threatening medical episode. A heart doctor in Omaha-Council Bluffs says it’s well-documented that cases of cardiac arrest rise between December 25th and January 7th. “Unfortunately, the incidence of heart attacks during the Christmas season goes up, significantly,” Dr. Pompili says. “Studies over the last ten years have shown that the chance of having a cardiac event goes up by five percent.”

Dr. Vincent Pompili, chief of cardiovascular medicine at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, says risk factors for heart attacks include: high blood pressure, high cholesterol, a family history and smoking. “A number of factors are exacerbated during the holiday season, including emotional stress,” Pompili says. “Also, just the high-fat diet that we partake in during this time of year adds to that.”

He says the biggest mistake people make is that they don’t seek help when they notice a potential problem. Pompili says, “Many times people, because family members are in town, avoid going and seeking medical care during the holiday time when they have chest pain and avoid making it to the emergency room when they have symptoms of a heart attack, which makes things worse.”

The number-one day of the year for heart attacks is December 25th followed by December 26th and January 1st. If you think you might be having heart trouble, call 9-1-1. Don’t try to drive yourself to the hospital unless there’s no other option, as ambulance personnel can start treatment right away. Plus, they’re trained to revive you if your heart stops.

(Radio Iowa)