State of Iowa reaches birthday milestone, turns 170

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The state of Iowa has reached a birthday milestone. Today (Wednesday) marks 170 years since Iowa achieved statehood. It became the 29th state to be admitted to the Union on Dec. 28, 1846.

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, which oversees the state historical museum near the state Capitol, opened two exhibits this month focused on Iowa history. The department is also hosting an event Wednesday at the museum to mark the state’s birthday.