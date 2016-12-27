Sports Headlines (12/27/16): Cowboys beat Lions…Miss. St., BC and NC St. get bowl wins…Cavs fall without LeBron

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dez Bryant grabbed two touchdown passes and also threw his first career TD pass as the Dallas Cowboys whipped Detroit, 42-21 to improve to 13-2. NFL rushing leader Ezekiel Elliott ran for 80 yards and two scores on just 12 carries, including a 55-yard TD. Matthew Stafford passed for 260 yards and no touchdowns for the Lions, who need to beat the Packers this Sunday night to win the NFC North.

UNDATED (AP) — Nelson Adams blocked Nick Dowd’s 37-yard field goal attempt with five seconds left to preserve Mississippi State’s 17-16 win over Miami of Ohio in the St. Petersburg Bowl. Patrick Towles threw for two TDs and grabbed a 20-yard scoring pass while Boston College was building a 23-point lead in a 36-30 triumph over Maryland in the Quick Lane Bowl at Detroit. And Jaylen Samuels caught three touchdown passes from Ryan Finley in N.C. State’s 41-17 pounding of Vanderbilt at the Independence Bowl.

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers played without LeBron James on Monday and saw their five-game winning streak end with a 106-90 loss at Detroit. Tobias Harris scored 21 points for the Pistons, while Andre Drummond had 11 points and 17 rebounds. James was kept out with the Cavaliers playing for the fifth time in seven games.

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets have set a team record by winning 12 games for the month of December. James Harden contributed 32 points and 12 assists in just three quarters of a 131-115 rout of Phoenix. Montrezl Harrell had 14 points for the Rockets, who led by 27 entering the final period.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Toronto Raptors have set a team record with their seventh consecutive road win by downing the Trail Blazers, 95-91. Kyle Lowry scored 20 of his 27 points in the second half for the Raptors, who took the lead for good when Jonas Valanciunas (YOH’-nuhs val-ehn-CHOO’-nuhs) hit two free throws with 5:50 remaining. DeMar DeRozan added 20 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as Toronto handed the Trail Blazers their sixth straight loss.