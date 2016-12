Weather

407 PM CST SUN DEC 25 2016

…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN HARRISON…MONONA…COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM CST…

At 404 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a line of heavy showers and strong winds along the Missouri River, or 28 miles south of Sioux City, moving northeast at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.