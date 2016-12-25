Special Weather Statement for southwest Iowa counties

Weather

352 PM CST SUN DEC 25 2016

Pottawattamie IA-Harrison IA-Fremont IA-Mills IA

…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN FREMONT…SOUTHWESTERN HARRISON…WESTERN MILLS…WESTERN POTTAWATTAMIE…UNTIL 415 PM CST…

At 351 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Arlington (NE) to 3 miles southwest of Lorton (NE). Movement was northeast at 50 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Winds gusted to between 45 and 50 mph when the line moved past the National Weather Service in Valley.

Locations impacted include…Omaha, Council Bluffs, Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, Blair, Nebraska City, Plattsmouth, Ralston, Glenwood, Gretna, Missouri Valley, Valley, Springfield, Arlington, Sidney, Louisville, Weeping Water, Fort Calhoun and Waterloo.

This includes the following highways…

HIGHWAY 275 IN NEBRASKA near MILE MARKER 167.

HIGHWAY 30 IN IOWA between MILE MARKERs 1 and 5.

HIGHWAY 30 IN NEBRASKA between MILE MARKERs 435 and 450.

HIGHWAY 2 IN NEBRASKA between MILE MARKERs 490 and 508.

HIGHWAY 34 IN IOWA between MILE MARKERs 1 and 9.

HIGHWAY 75 IN NEBRASKA between MILE MARKERs 45 and 120.

HIGHWAY 92 IN NEBRASKA between MILE MARKERs 463 and 466.

INTERSTATE 29 between MILE MARKERs 7 and 86.

INTERSTATE 80 IN IOWA between MILE MARKERs 1 and 8.

INTERSTATE 80 IN NEBRASKA between MILE MARKERs 430 and 454.