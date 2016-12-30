Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 12/30/16

Weather

Today: Partly cloudy. High near 47. SW @ 10-15.

Tonight: P/Cldy. Low 28. NW winds 10-20.

Tomorrow: P/Cldy. High 37. NW @ 10-20.

New Year’s Eve: Mostly clear. Low 19.

Sunday (News Year’s Day): P/Cloudy to Cldy. High 40.

Sunday night: Cldy w/a 40% chance of rain or snow. Low 31.

Monday: Cloudy w/a 50% chance of rain or snow mixed. High around 38.

Thursday’s High in Atlantic was 42. Our 24-Hour Low (ending at 7-a.m. today) was 16. Last year on this date, our High in Atlantic was 25 and the low was 1. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 64 in 2004. The Record Low was -22 in 1917.