Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 12/29/16

Weather

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy & cooler. High near 40. NW @ 15-30.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 20. . W/NW winds 5-10 after midnight.

Tomorrow: P/Cldy & warmer. High 47. SW @ 10-15.

Saturday: P/Cldy to Cldy. High 37.

Sunday (News Year’s Day): P/Cloudy. High 39.

Sunday night: A 30% chance of snow after midnight. Low 28.

Monday: Mostly cloudy w/a chance of rain or snow. High around 37.

Wednesday’s High in Atlantic was 46. Our 24-Hour Low (ending at 7-a.m. today) was 31. Last year on this date, our High in Atlantic was 24 and the low was 12. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 60 in 1984. The Record Low was -22 in 1917.