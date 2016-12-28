Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 12/28/16

Weather

Today: Partly cloudy & breezy. High 47. SW-NW @ 10-20.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 26. NW @ 10-20.

Tomorrow: P/Cldy. High 38. NW @ 15-25.

Friday: P/Cldy. High 45.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High 35.

Tuesday’s High in Atlantic was 45. Our 24-Hour Low (ending at 7-a.m. today) was 24. Last year on this date, our High in Atlantic was 23 and the low was 17. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 65 in 1984. The Record Low was -25 in 1924.