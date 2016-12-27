Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 12/27/16

Weather

Today: Mostly sunny. High 43. W-SW @ 10-15.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 24. SW @ 5-10.

Tomorrow: P/Cldy. High 47. SW-NW @ 10-20.

Thursday: P/Cldy & cooler. High 37.

Friday: P/Cldy. High 43.

Monday’s High in Atlantic was 34. Our 24-Hour Low (ending at 7-a.m. today) was 24. Last year on this date, our High in Atlantic was 23 and the low was 11. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 65 in 1946. The Record Low was -21 in 1924.