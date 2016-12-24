Skyscan Forecast & weather data for Atlantic, 12/24/16

Weather

Today: ** Dense Fog Advisory until 9-a.m .**

Dense Fog this morning, otherwise Cloudy. High 39. S @ 5-10.

Tonight: Cloudy. Low 30. NW @ 10.

Christmas Day: Cloudy w/a 90% chance of showers. High 51. SE @ 15-30.

Sunday Night: Showers ending; Becoming P/Cldy. Low around 29.

Monday: Mostly Sunny & colder. High 34.

Tuesday: Mo. Sunny. High 35.

Wednesday: P/Cldy. High 43.

Friday’s High in Atlantic was 37. Our 24-Hour Low (ending at 7-a.m. today) was 21. We received .2” of snow yesterday, and rain, the combined liquid value of which amounted to .19”. Last year on this date, our High in Atlantic was 29 and the low was 14. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 55 in 1893 & 1964. The Record Low was -23 in 1983.