Sioux City firefighters rescue 4 people trapped by flames

News

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) – Authorities say Sioux City firefighters have rescued a woman and three children who were trapped by flames in their second-floor home. The fire was reported a little after 7:10 p.m. Wednesday at the duplex across a street from the Morningside College campus. Firefighters say flames in a stairwell kept the occupants from escaping the danger. The firefighters set up a ladder against a balcony, and the four were helped to safety on the ground. No injuries have been reported. The fire cause is being investigated.