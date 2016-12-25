Significant Weather Advisory until 5-p.m. for s.w. IA

Weather

Fremont IA-Montgomery IA-Pottawattamie IA-Monona IA-Shelby IA-

Page IA-Harrison IA-Mills IA-Washington NE-Sarpy NE-Otoe NE-Cass NE-

Douglas NE-420 PM CST SUN DEC 25 2016

At 419 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles west of Missouri Valley to 5 miles northeast of Shubert. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Eastern Omaha, Council Bluffs, Bellevue, Plattsmouth, Red Oak,

Clarinda, Glenwood, Shenandoah, Harlan, Missouri Valley, Logan,

Oakland, Avoca, Villisca, Hamburg, Malvern, Sidney, Treynor,

Underwood and Carson.