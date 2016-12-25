Significant Weather Advisory for NW Shelby County until 5:15-p.m.

Weather

…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN SHELBY…

NORTHEASTERN HARRISON AND EASTERN MONONA COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM CST…

At 442 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Smithland to 4 miles northeast of Logan. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Ute, Defiance, Moorhead, Woodbine, Mapleton, Dunlap, Soldier,

Castana, Rodney, Schaben Park, Manteno Recreation Area and Willow

Lake Recreation Area.