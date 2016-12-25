Shenandoah man arrested after Christmas Eve accident was nearly 4x over the legal limit for alcohol

News

Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports one person was arrested on an OWI charge late Christmas Eve night, following an investigation into a single-vehicle accident near Randolph. 32-year old Justin Guy Bodfield was taken into custody for OWI. His Blood Alcohol Content (Or, B.A.C), was found to be nearly four-times the legal limit of .08 for intoxication. Bodfield was being held in the Fremont County Law Enforcement Center on $1,000 bond.

Sheriff Aistrope says Deputies located Bodfield in his vehicle, which was in the north ditch off 120th Street, in the 3000 block of 120th. Their investigation determined he was driving eastbound on 120th, when he lost control of the vehicle.