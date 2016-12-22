RUTH DINESEN, 93, of Council Bluffs & formerly of Harlan (Svcs. 12/28/16)

Obituaries

RUTH DINESEN, 93, of Council Bluffs (& formerly of Harlan), died Monday, Dec. 19th, at the Hansen House Memory Care Assisted Living facility. Funeral services for RUTH DINESEN will be held 11-a.m. Wed., Dec. 28th, at the Pauley-Jones Funeral Home, in Harlan.

Visitation at the funeral home is on Tue., Dec. 27th, from 5-until 8-p.m., with the family greeting friends from 6-until 8-p.m., and a Prayer service beginning at 7-p.m.

Burial will be in the Harlan Cemetery.

RUTH DINESEN is survived by:

Her daughters – Ramona (Jim) Parker, of Skowhegan, ME; Annette Beierle, of Glendale, AZ; Cheryl (Andy) Martinez, of Colton, CA., and Melissa (Joe Melcher) Dinesen, of Grand Junction, CO.

Her sister – Lucille Paulsen, of Harlan.

Her brother – Everett Nelson, of Audubon.

5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.