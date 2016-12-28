RODNEY ALLEN PEDERSEN, 72, of Atlantic (12-30-2016)

Obituaries

RODNEY ALLEN PEDERSEN, 72, of Atlantic died Wednesday, December 28th at Atlantic Specialty Care. A memorial service for RODNEY ALLEN PEDERSEN will be held on Friday, December 30th at 2:00 pm at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.

Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service on Friday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home.

Cremation has taken place and a private family committal service will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

RODNEY ALLEN PEDERSEN is survived by:

Sister: Marcella Gaines of Atlantic.

Brothers: Larry (Dixie) Pedersen of Atlantic; Jim Pedersen of Shelby; Dan (Chris) Pedersen of Papillion, NE.