RODNEY ALLEN PEDERSEN, 72, of Atlantic (12-30-2016)
December 28th, 2016 by Jim Field
RODNEY ALLEN PEDERSEN, 72, of Atlantic died Wednesday, December 28th at Atlantic Specialty Care. A memorial service for RODNEY ALLEN PEDERSEN will be held on Friday, December 30th at 2:00 pm at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service on Friday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home.
Cremation has taken place and a private family committal service will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
RODNEY ALLEN PEDERSEN is survived by:
Sister: Marcella Gaines of Atlantic.
Brothers: Larry (Dixie) Pedersen of Atlantic; Jim Pedersen of Shelby; Dan (Chris) Pedersen of Papillion, NE.