ROBERT CHARLES KRAMER, 82, of Harlan (Mass of Christian Burial 12/29/16)
December 24th, 2016 by Ric Hanson
ROBERT CHARLES KRAMER, 82, of Harlan, died Saturday, Dec. 24th, at the Elm Crest Retirement Community, in Harlan. A Mass of Christian Burial for ROBERT KRAMER will be held 10-a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29th, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, in Harlan. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Harlan has the arrangements.
Visitation at the funeral home is on Wednesday (12/28), from 5-until 8-p.m., with a Wake service beginning at 7-p.m.
Burial will be in the Harlan Cemetery.
ROBERT KRAMER is survived by:
His son – James (Judy) Kramer, of Council Bluffs.
His daughters – Sharon Kramer and Julie Kramer, both of Omaha, and Carolyn (Bruce) Blum, of Harlan.
His sister – Marge Klein, of Harlan.
His brother – Leo (Marj) Kramer, of Omaha.
and 4 grandchildren.