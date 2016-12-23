Red Oak woman arrested Thu. afternoon for felony probation violation

News

Red Oak Police, Thursday afternoon, arrested a woman wanted on an active warrant for Probation Violation. 21-year old Cassandra Jane Rohner, of Red Oak, was a seen riding in a vehicle traveling east on Washington Street at around 3:15-p.m. Officer stopped the vehicle in the 100 block of East Nuckols Street and confirmed the warrant was valid for Rohner. She was taken to the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Center, and held on $5,000 bond.