Red Oak woman arrested in Adams County

News

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says a Red Oak woman was arrested Sunday afternoon following a traffic stop. 25-year old Christine McGlade was pulled over at around 1:50-p.m. for having expired license tags and a cracked windshield. McGlade was found to have had a warrant for her arrest issued out of Page County. She was arrested for Driving While Revoked, Failure to have an ignition interlock device, and Expired tags. McGlade was being held in the Adams County Jail on $1,000 bond.