Red Oak Police warn local businesses about fake $100 bills

Officials with the Red Oak Police Department are warning local businesses about fake currency being passed at some businesses. Officials say there have been a few reports of $100 bills that were used in purchasing items today (Wednesday). The bills have Japanese or Chinese lettering in pink on the front & back of them and they are unable to be marked upon.



Authorities say the fake bills could be purchased online and in any denomination, so it is possible that there are other fake bills in circulation.



If you have anyone trying to pass these types of bills for US Currency, have any information concerning the fake bills, or have any questions, contact the Red Oak Police Department at their non-emergency number : 623-6500.