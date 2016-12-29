Red Oak man arrested this morning on alcohol-related charges

News

Police in Red Oak say they arrested 18-year old Michael Wade Hamilton, of Red Oak, this (Thursday) morning, on alcohol-related charges. Hamilton was taken into custody at around 1:25-a.m. in the 300 block of E. Valley Street, on charges of Contributing to the Delinquency of Minors, and Possession of Alcohol by a person 18-to 20-years old. He was being held in the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Center on a $300 cash bond.