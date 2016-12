News

The Red Oak Police report the arrest of a Red Oak man on an active warrant for carrying weapons on Friday. At 10:56pm officers arrested 18-year-old Tyler Austin Sowers at the intersection of N 7th and E Corning Streets in Red Oak. Sowers was arrested on an active State of Iowa warrant for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, an Aggravated Misdemeanor. Sowers was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and held.