PRISCILLA ANN JACOBSEN HANSEN (SVS. 1-21-17)
December 27th, 2016 by Stacie Linfor
Priscilla Ann Jacobsen Hansen, age 84, of Elk Horn died, December 25th, 2016 at the Salem Lutheran Home & Rehabilitation Center in Elk Horn. Funeral services for Priscilla Ann Jacobsen Hansen will be held on Saturday, January 21st from 2-4 pm in the Elk Horn Lutheran Church in Elk Horn.
No visitation. Her body was donated to Creighton for medical research. Donations can be sent to the Salem Lutheran Home & Rehabilitation Center.
Priscilla Ann Jacobsen Hansen is survived by:
Children:
Janet (John) Krengle and Boone, IA and sons Ben & Johnathan, Ames, IA
Kent (Jodi) Jordan of Clive and son Peter (Christina) Jordan
James (Karen) Jordan of Lisbon and sons Sam & Josh.
Grandchildren – 4
Great Grandchildren – 1