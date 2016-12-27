PRISCILLA ANN JACOBSEN HANSEN (SVS. 1-21-17)

Obituaries

Priscilla Ann Jacobsen Hansen, age 84, of Elk Horn died, December 25th, 2016 at the Salem Lutheran Home & Rehabilitation Center in Elk Horn. Funeral services for Priscilla Ann Jacobsen Hansen will be held on Saturday, January 21st from 2-4 pm in the Elk Horn Lutheran Church in Elk Horn.

No visitation. Her body was donated to Creighton for medical research. Donations can be sent to the Salem Lutheran Home & Rehabilitation Center.

Priscilla Ann Jacobsen Hansen is survived by:

Children:

Janet (John) Krengle and Boone, IA and sons Ben & Johnathan, Ames, IA

Kent (Jodi) Jordan of Clive and son Peter (Christina) Jordan

James (Karen) Jordan of Lisbon and sons Sam & Josh.

Grandchildren – 4

Great Grandchildren – 1