Pott. County man arrested on kidnapping, sex abuse & other charges

News

Police in Council Bluffs have arrested a man on numerous charges associated with an alleged sexual assault and kidnapping. 37-year old Dusty Rhodes, of Council Bluffs, was arrested following an investigation that began at around 7:20-a.m. today (Thursday), when Council Bluffs police officers were dispatched to a home in the 2300 block of South 9th Street to check the welfare of an adult female resident.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that the (Unidentified) 35-year old female resident had been sending text messages stating that she had been sexually assaulted and was being held against her will by her live-in boyfriend, Dusty Rhodes.

Upon arrival officers were able to make contact with the female who managed to escape through a bathroom window. As officers were attempting to make contact with Rhodes, who was still in the residence, he ran out the back door of the home, carrying his eight year old daughter.

Rhodes was taken into custody following a short foot pursuit. The daughter was not harmed during the incident. Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division responded and assumed responsibility of the investigation.

Dusty Rhodes is currently in police custody at the Pottawattamie County Jail on charges of Kidnapping 1st Degree, Sexual Abuse 3rd Degree, Child Endangerment, Aggravated Domestic Assault and Eluding.